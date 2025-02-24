Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled to start and mild all week long

BILLINGS — Wind Hazards: Strong southwest to west winds are expected along the foothills west of Billings until Tuesday. Hazardous crosswinds can impact travel on I-90 and US-191. Gusts of up to 65 mph may occur, particularly in Livingston and the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains.

Snow Accumulation: Snow showers will bring 3 to 10 inches of snow tonight to the Beartooth/Absaroka and Crazy Mountains, with lighter snowfall expected through Tuesday.

Melting Snow Concerns: A prolonged warm spell will likely lead to significant snowmelt, which could result in ponding of water, overland flooding, and possible ice jam development on creeks and streams starting this weekend into next week.

Expect low temperatures in the 30s tonight, and rising highs in the 40s and 50s early next week, leading to additional melting snow and flooding concerns.

Above-normal temperatures and primarily dry conditions are expected. A ridge of high pressure may strengthen, leading to continued warm temperatures. This will perpetuate the melting snow threat and potential hydro issues related to flooding and ice jams.

Motorists should plan for hazardous driving conditions due to strong winds and snow. Stay informed of local weather updates and be prepared for possible flooding impacts if in low-lying areas.