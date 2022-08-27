Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled this weekend. Hot next week

BILLINGS — The chance of rain... especially the heavy rain... decreases over the weekend but doesn't disappear. Next week is all about dry and very warm days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade across the area Friday evening. The best chance of stronger storms is over southeast Montana and western South Dakota. Some storms could produce winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. degrees. It will be drier, and with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph fire concerns notch up a bit.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

From Monday through Thursday, temperatures warm a little more each afternoon until we reach the mid-90s.

