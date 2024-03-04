Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled start to the week warms later

BILLINGS — The mountains are poised to pick up more much needed snow early this coming week. But a warmer and drier pattern takes shape by next weekend.

Another push of Pacific moisture will increase the chance for accumulating snow especially Monday night through early Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected along the west and south facing mountain slopes on west and south facing slopes.

Through Wednesday afternoon, there is a 30% to 50% chance of snow over the mountains and up to a 30% chance of snow over the plains. Any snow or rain is expected to be light. There is about a 30% chance of 4 inches or more of snow over the highest peaks of the Beartooth and Absaroka ranges, with very low odds of over an inch in the lower elevations west of Forsyth. Temperatures early Monday will be cool with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills could be -20 to-30 in the state's northernmost counties east of the divide. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be manly 30s and some low 40s. As the chance of snow decreases after Wednesday, temperatures in general will rise with highs in the upper 40s to 50s widespread by Saturday