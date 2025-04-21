Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled spring weather most of this coming week

BILLINGS — Sunday evening through Monday, expect continued precipitation due to an upper level trough. Precipitation amounts will generally light, but up to 0.10 inches.

A few weak thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening and Monday, but no strong storms expected. The most significant rain is expected through Monday morning as the upper level trough and Pacific front approach.

Tuesday, there will be breezy to windy conditions, with occasional showers. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be mainly in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, there are increased chances for significant rain and snow as an upper low moves into the region. Rain potential is over a quarter of an inch in areas along and south of I-90 and I-94. Mainly mountain Snow will add up to 3 to 6 inches of snow above 7000 feet.

There are lower precipitation chances by Friday than earlier in the week, but still possible as low-level moisture continues. Another storm system expected by Saturday through Monday, with the possibility of significant precipitation. Current model suggests warmer temperatures in the 60s to low 70s on Saturday, but this may change depending on storm track.