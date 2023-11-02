Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unsettled days but fairly consistent temperatures

BILLINGS — Periods of showers are expected off-and-on though the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures remain in the neighborhood of seasonal averages.

Gusty winds will develop overnight along the western foothills continue on Thursday. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible in the Livingston-Big Timber-Nye-Harlowton areas.

The strongest winds can be expected during the morning and afternoon hours, gradually decreasing Thursday evening.

As moisture streams into the area, clouds develop and rain and mountain snow follows. Despite the increased cloud cover, temperatures will reach the 40s to low 50s for most of the highs.

Showers will move through in waves gain on Friday, Saturday night through Sunday, and likely again on Monday. Temperature will stay in the 40s and 50s for highs with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Expect Thursday morning fog along the Tongue River with visibility as low as one mile. This may affect travel on I-94.