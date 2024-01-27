Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unseasonably mild weekend weather with gusty wind

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming had a mild mix of sunshine and clouds on Friday as a ridge of high pressure began to strengthen overhead. Strong, gusty wind has been blowing in Livingston and Big Timber with moderate breezes in Billings. We'll have more gusty wind overnight with a few clouds, but little to no precipitation.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the Intermountain West on Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will remain about as mild as they were Friday. A small disturbance will move up and over the ridge Sunday. We can expect increasing clouds and more gusty wind, but only isolated, light rain or snow showers.

The breezy to locally windy weather will continue next Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the corridor from Harlowton to Livingston and Big Timber, but other areas will be breezy, too. Highs and lows will continue to rise through Tuesday, and may break records before we get increasing clouds late next week and a minor cooldown as the ridge weakens.