Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unseasonable Warmth Now, Big Weather Changes Next Week

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the northern Rockies at this time, and as a result we have a lot of sunshine and unseasonable warmth in Montana and Wyoming. We continue to have a moderate to strong breeze in many locations, and Fort Peck Lake will have a Wind Advisory from midnight through 6PM Friday with gusts up to 30 mph.

The overhead ridge will begin to weaken as we progress through the weekend, but highs will still remain above average. We can expect increasing clouds late Saturday through Sunday as the first of two areas of low pressure approach, and there will be a slight chance of rain showers late Sunday, but the rain and cool air really arrives next Monday morning.

Scattered showers are still possible next Tuesday as the first storm continues to dive toward the central Rockies, but it won't be as wet as Monday. The first storm will also bring some snow to the mountains. A second storm will push toward our region next Wednesday and Thursday, and that will bring a better chance of the the first snow for many areas this season.