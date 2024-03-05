Q2 Billings Area Weather: Typical spring pattern changes through the week

BILLINGS — Two rounds of snow will impact the mountains and foothills early this week. A significant warm up looks to follow by the weekend.

A push of Pacific moisture will bring snow especially to the west and south-facing mountain slopes Monday night with the more significant snow during the second round Tuesday night through Wednesday. The Red Lodge foothills and closer to Gardiner could pick up 3 to 6 inches of new accumulation. Cooke City has a 90% percent chance of seeing 4 inches or more.

Snow in the lower elevations looks to add up to very little. And temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s in the afternoons. Snow, any snow, will melt.

The overall trend is warmer and drier with highs reaching the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

