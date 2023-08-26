Q2 Billings Area Weather: Typical late August weekend ahead

BILLINGS — Under a southwesterly flow, the area is picking up a bit more moisture and a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. That moisture is coming all the way from the Gulf of Mexico and acting as fuel for storms.

A few weak thunderstorms are possible over mountains west of Billings through Friday evening. Expect a greater chance of thunderstorms as far east as Billings and Yellowstone County on Saturday. These storms could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain, but will be very hit-and-miss. Highs Saturday will be warmer, reaching mainly the 80s and some low 90s. A weak cold front will bring a slightly cooler Sunday, along with another chance of showers and thunderstorms favoring the mountains and foothills south of Billings. Temperatures will be above seasonal averages the first half of next week. A disturbance sometime late Tuesday or Wednesday will bring windy conditions followed by slightly cooler afternoons.