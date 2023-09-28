Q2 Billings Area Weather: Typical Fall Weather

BILLINGS — The cool down continues today as Fall really begins to settle in.

We can expect mainly dry conditions under partly cloudy skies through Saturday. An area of low pressure will begin to influence the area on Saturday bringing chances for rain that could linger through early Tuesday morning. As of now, Sunday night into Monday looks to be our best chance of seeing accumulating rainfall but no more than a quarter of an inch is expected throughout the area with around a tenth of an inch a safer bet.

Snow is still expected in the higher elevations of the Crazies, Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns Friday through Sunday. Several inches could accumulate in the Beartooths which would impact travel along the Beartooth Highway/Pass. Plan on a winter weather conditions if you head that way this weekend.

A quick look ahead to next week shows a rather quiet pattern with cooler than average temperatures.

Daytime highs will be mainly 60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow and Saturday, 50s/60s on Sunday, 60s on Monday then 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in the mainly in the 40s tonight and tomorrow night then 40s/50s Saturday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com