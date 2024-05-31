Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning sunny and warmer Friday

BILLINGS — While most of the area will stay dry Friday, models are indicating a disturbance coming through this morning bringing a chance of showers in Bighorn County and areas east. As that shortwave progresses eastward, chances of rain will increase in eastern Montana. If there are any rain showers today, they will taper off by this evening.

Although not as strong as yesterday, winds could still gust up to 30 mph along our western foothills today. Expect breezy conditions for the rest of the area.

High pressure will bring dry conditions on Saturday and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies. A weak trough could bring isolated showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms from west to east over the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A stronger trough/cold front is forecast to move through on Sunday. This would bring a chance for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. This will also keep an unsettled pattern over the area through early next week, so chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. Some of those storms could turn strong with winds gusting in excess of 40 mph on Tuesday.

Drier conditions will try to move in by the middle of next week. There is still some uncertainty on that.

Daytime highs will begin to warm up this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and 70s then reach into the 70s and 80s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com