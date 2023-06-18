Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning off the AC? Okay! Turning up the heat? Hmm...

A Pacific cold front is moving west to east Sunday evening. This resulted in a wind shift to the west/northwest with gusts of 20 to 40 mph with numerous showers and thunderstorms and a sharp drop in temperatures behind the front. Heavy rainfall is possible with some of the stronger storms with rain spreading to the east and lingering overnight. More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Monday, some capable of heavy rainfall, large hail and strong winds. Highs will range from 70s from Billings to the west and 80s east Monday. Expect a cool day with of the highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be as cool as the 40s even in the lower elevations. Some light mountain snow is possible Tuesday night. A gradual warm up will follow.