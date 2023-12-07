Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning cooler with rain and snow moving in

BILLINGS — There are several weather stories we're following.

First- The winds continue to be strong this morning over the western foothills, but will east to 40 mph. Gusts 25-40 mph will spread across the rest of the area. So, basically, it's going to be another windy day. Use caution while commuting.

Second- Temperatures will be cooling down as a cold front slides through the area today. We'll go from highs in the 50s/60s the last couple of days to 40s/50s this afternoon.

Third- With this cool down comes a chance of mountain snow through tomorrow. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up 6-10", the Bighorns 3-6". Areas around Cooke City could receive up to 6". Lower elevations will see rain and snow showers over the next couple days but little to no accumulation is expected for most areas, but eastern MT could receive 1-2"

High pressure briefly takes over on Saturday with drier conditions moving in, but several shots of Pacific energy will sweep through starting Saturday night with more mountain snow expected through the early part of next week. Light snow showers will also be possible in the lower elevations.

Strong winds will also pick up again along the western foothills across the weekend with a chance for gusts over 50 mph.

It will cool down even more Monday and Tuesday with highs generally in the 30s/40s, but outlooks show temperatures warming right back up again starting as early as the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 30s/40s Friday and Saturday, 40s on Sunday, 30s/40s Monday and Tuesday then 40s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, 20s Friday and Saturday nights, 20s/30s on Sunday night, 20s Monday and Tuesday nights then 20s/30s on Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com