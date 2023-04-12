Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning cooler with rain and snow

BILLINGS — It will be much cooler today as we are now behind a cold front that will drop temperatures up to 25°+ lower than they were yesterday when some areas reached record daytime highs. (Billings- 80°/Miles City- 88°) Our coldest day aims to be Thursday with some spots not getting out of the 30s.

A trough coming out of the southwest will give us a chance of rain this evening. As Thursday will be quite chilly, the rain will transition to snow or a wintry mix before becoming all snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Over one foot of snow could fall in the Crazies along with several inches in the Bull Mountains and the Beartooths/Absarokas. The Bighorns could pick up a few inches. Billings and areas east could get about half an inch.

High pressure takes over across the weekend bringing dry conditions back into the forecast. We'll also be warming back up with highs in the 60s by Sunday then the 70s the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 40s on Friday, 50s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday then 60s/70s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com