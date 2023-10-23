Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning colder with rain then snow

BILLINGS — The change to a colder and a wetter weather pattern has begun.

A cold front passing through this morning will bring much colder air into the area knocking daytime temperatures down into the 40s/50s today and tomorrow. A trough will push a shot of energy across the area bringing a decent chance for rain through this evening with lingering showers tomorrow. Much of the area could get up to a quarter of an inch or more. Snow is also expected above 6500 feet in the mountains.

Then comes a blast of Winter.

A deep low in the Pacific Northwest will push even colder air into the area as early as tomorrow so daytime highs could drop as the afternoon progresses. As the low approaches the area, even colder air will sink into the region Wednesday dropping daytime temperatures into the 20s. The low is forecast to pass through Thursday and Friday bringing the coldest temperatures of the season. Mid to upper 20s is a safe bet Thursday through Saturday.

Now, let's talk the possibility of snow. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for much of the area Tuesday through Thursday.

The western zones of the Q2 viewing area could get snow as early as tomorrow night. Billings aims to get snow by early Wednesday morning with showers possible all the way through Thursday night. The heaviest snow is forecast to fall Wednesday before moving east on Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty on how much snow we could get, but much of the area has a good chance of over 4" Tuesday night through Thursday. Do not set these numbers in stone as it all depends on the track of that low. Still, be prepared for winter weather, especially the colder temperatures.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through tomorrow, 20s Wednesday through Saturday then 20s/30s on Sunday.

Lows will be in the 30s tonight, 20s tomorrow night, teens Wednesday night, single digits/teens Thursday night through through Saturday night then teens on Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com