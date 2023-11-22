Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning colder for Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — A lot of folks will be hitting the road today for holiday travel. The drive should be rather uneventful although you may have to deal with gusty winds up to 50 mph at least during the morning. This should ease up a bit as the day progresses.

There are some changes with the Thanksgiving Day forecast as snow total projections have decreased. Only a few inches are now expected in the lower elevations tonight through Thanksgiving afternoon with the heavier snow falling around Red Lodge, Cody, and Sheridan, WY. (See the attached graphic) Higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could receive up to a foot of snow by Friday morning.

The big cool down is still on track for the area as cold air moves in from Canada, knocking daytime temperatures down into 20s and 30s on Thanksgiving Day. Friday aims to be the coldest day of the week with highs mainly in the 20s.

The weekend brings our fair share of sunshine with highs warming back up into the mid to upper 30s. It looks to be a pretty quiet start to next week as temperatures continue to warm reaching around seasonal.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, 20s/30s on Thanksgiving Day, 20s on Friday, 30s across the weekend then 30s/40s Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 20s tonight, 10s on Thanksgiving night, single digits/10s on Friday night, 10s/20s across the weekend then 20s early next week.

