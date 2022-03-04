Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning cold and snowy

BILLINGS — You may encounter patchy dense fog, drizzle or even freezing drizzle this morning that could cause slick spots on roads, so use caution during your commute.

We’re just a couple of weeks away from Spring, but Old Man Winter reminds us that he's not done yet. We’ll be turning colder over the next couple of days with snow back in the forecast. A cold front will bring snow showers to the west this morning which will move into Billings by this evening and last through at least tomorrow morning. Billings is likely to get between 2-4”, Nye to Red Lodge 4-8”, and parts of northern Wyoming anywhere from 3- 6”. Areas north and east of Yellowstone County only expected to get light up to 2” of accumulation. The NAM (North American model) is more aggressive with the snow totals, so it's possible these estimates could get higher.

We’ll get a break from the snow Sunday into the first part of next week before another system comes in Tuesday and brings snow right back into the forecast. Too early to tell what kind of accumulations we're looking at with this next system, but we'll keep an eye on it for you. Today’s daytime highs will mainly be in the 30s, 20s tomorrow then 20s and 30s on Sunday. We briefly get back into the upper 30s to low 40s Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front drops highs back into the 20s mid-week.

Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s tonight, single digits to teens Saturday and Sunday nights then teens and 20s the first part of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com