Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tuesday's heat may be followed by storms

BILLINGS — Area temperatures peak Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. But the ingredients will be there for strong to severe storms by the afternoon that could create mainly strong winds but also pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Storms will be very isolated, but take safe cover anytime you hear thunder.

A few isolated storms develop again Wednesday but have less chance of damaging winds than Tuesday's storms.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 70s. Expect a string of 80-something days with isolated storms continuing through the Fourth of July.