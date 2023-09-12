Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warm today, Chance of storms Wednesday evening

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep most of the area dry again today as we continue to warm up, but a a few isolated showers could pop up this afternoon into the evening in areas west and southwest of Yellowstone County.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow for some (especially east of Billings) as a cold front begins to influence the region before the bigger cool down on a Thursday. The front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night with lingering showers on Thursday. Not expecting any severe weather, but a few storms could turn strong with gusty winds, occasional lightning, and maybe some pockets of heavy rainfall. This won't be a big rain event. Southern MT/northern WY could pick up over a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

High pressure takes over behind the front bringing dry conditions back into the area Friday through the weekend as daytime temperatures start to warm up again.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today and tomorrow, 60s/70s on Thursday, 70s on Friday then mainly 80s across the weekend into early next week.

Lows will be in the 50s tonight and tomorrow night, 40s/50s Thursday and Friday nights then 50s across the weekend.

