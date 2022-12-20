Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's cold and getting colder!

BILLINGS — Frigid arctic air continues to sink into the region bringing the coldest temperatures of the season. Many areas will not get above 0° for the next few days. Deadly wind chills up to 45° (if not colder) will infiltrate the area with Thursday aiming to be the coldest morning of the week. Wind Chill Warnings, Watches and Advisories are spread across the region through Friday.

A warming trend begins on Friday with highs and lows making a big jump on Saturday as we get back above the freezing mark that afternoon. Outlooks continue to trend warmer than average for the final week of 2022.

A shot of energy rippling through this evening will bring snow showers late tonight into Wednesday morning. A couple of inches could fall in the lower elevations (including Billings) with over 6"+ possible in the Beartooths/Absarokas. The Bighorns could get a little less than that.

Daytime highs will be below zero/single digits through Friday, 20/30s on Saturday then 30s/40s on Christmas Day.

Nighttime lows will be below zero through Thursday night, below zero/single digits on Friday night then mainly 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com