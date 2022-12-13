Q2 Billings Area Weather: More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY

BILLINGS — After receiving just under 2.5" at the airport through last night, a snow shower or two is still possible this morning in Billings. Expecting just clouds during the day before a few more rounds of snow move through Wednesday and Thursday afternoons/evenings. The Magic City could get another 2" by Thursday night.

Eastern-southeastern MT, northeastern WY and the western Dakotas could still receive 8-16" through Thursday. Winds gusting over 40 mph will cause blizzard conditions with blowing snow bringing visibility down to less than a quarter of mile at times. Use caution if you plan to drive. Stay off the roads as much as you can.

High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions Friday and Saturday before a slight chance of snow showers returns Sunday into Monday. This will be accompanied by an arctic cold front that will really cool things down starting Sunday through at least early next week with daytime highs in the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will dip below zero.

