Q2 Billings Area Weather: Clouds and sun mix today

BILLINGS — Areas of dense fog greet us this morning especially in eastern Montana. Visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile so use caution during your morning commute. Some light fog may linger during the day in areas east then thicken again tonight through tomorrow morning.

High pressure will sit firmly in place through Thursday keeping dry conditions locked in before a quick shortwave shot of energy speeds through kicking up a chance of rain and snow Thursday night into Friday. High pressure builds right back in behind the shortwave bringing dry conditions across the weekend.

Daytime highs and nighttime lows will hover around seasonal through Thursday then warm-up slightly Friday through the weekend.

Winds will increase along the foothills on Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, mainly 30s tomorrow and Thursday then 30s/40s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10/20s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly 20s through rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

