Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tuesday looks to be an active weather day

BILLINGS — Storm reports coming in from around the area Monday evening highlighted with strong wind gusts. There is more potential for erratic winds Tuesday afternoon and evening with areas of heavy rain possible.

Overnight temperatures will drop down mainly into the 50s, with showers and thunderstorms decreasing throughout the evening. Temperatures warm up to the 80s to low 90s for Tuesday afternoon.

The ingredients for stronger storms come together Tuesday, especially in the easternmost Montana counties, where we could see some development of hail in the afternoon.

Also, on Tuesday afternoon and evening, there is some potential for some heavy rainfall. Once again, this will favor areas east to Billings.

There will be continued chance of showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be cooler in the upper 70s to mid-80s with considerable cloud cover in the afternoon.

There will be some smoky haze from wildfires originating in the western US for the week. Otherwise, look for hit and miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons, with the highs mainly in the 80s and the overnight temperatures mainly in the 50s.