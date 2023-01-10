Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tuesday could be very slippery. Friday will be warm

BILLINGS — There is a small chance for light freezing rain Tuesday morning from Billings to Baker. It could make some roads and sidewalks almost instantly icy.

A weather system from the California coast extending through Utah and Wyoming is increasing clouds and will bring a few inches of snow to some of the area mountains. The higher hills could see some wet snow.

The best chance of rain and snow for the lower elevations is through the overnight and morning hours Tuesday. There will be some clearing for Tuesday afternoon as temperatures recover from the 20s to low 30s in the morning to the upper 30s to 40s in the afternoon.

Another somewhat stronger disturbance looks to stay in Wyoming and the southern Montana mountains Tuesday night bringing more snow potential.

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet with above-average temperatures. By Friday and Saturday, lows will be in the 30s with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. A low 60 somewhere in the area is not out of the question.