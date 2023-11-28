Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming continues as winds pick up

BILLINGS — Waking up to very windy conditions along the western foothills this morning. Gusts 50-60 mph expected from Livingston to Big Timber down to Nye. A Wind Advisory is in effect. (See attached graphic). Just north of Big Timber to Harlowton up 191, gusts 40-50 mph are likely. Use caution while commuting this morning, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle. Winds should ease as the day progresses, but it will still be quite breezy across most of the Q2 viewing area through tomorrow.

High pressure will continue to keep dry conditions in place today as daytime temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 40s with some areas reaching the low 50s. It will be slightly cooler tomorrow as a brief disturbance slides across bringing a quick shot of cold air that will bring colder temperatures on Thursday.

A warming trend kicks in on Friday with near-seasonal temperatures across the weekend.

There is not a lot of moisture expected for the area this week, but Pacific moisture will bring a chance of snow to the mountains Friday through early next week. If any of this moisture makes it down to the lower elevations, it will be very light.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, mainly 40s tomorrow, 30s on Thursday, 30s/40s on Friday, mainly 40s across the weekend then 40s/50s on Monday.

Lows will be in the 20s tonight, 10s/20s tomorrow night through Friday night, 20s on Saturday night then 20s/30s Sunday night into early next week

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com