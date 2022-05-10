Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stormy weather

BILLINGS — High pressure will briefly bring drier conditions to the area today although a few lingering snows showers are possible in the Beartooths.

A low level jet will introduce more moisture as early as tonight. Expect a chance of showers through at least Thursday as the low slides across the region. Some models have up to 1” of rainfall possible in Billings and areas east. Areas west of Billings could get up to half an inch. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms, too.

The low moves out Friday and drier conditions return across the weekend. High pressure will help make Sunday our warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 70s in some areas including Billings.

Daytime highs will be mainly 50s and 60s today and Wednesday, 50s on Thursday, 50s and 60s on Friday then 60s and 70s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s this week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com