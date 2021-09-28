Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm, dry and windy

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It will be a warm, dry and windy Tuesday. With humidity in the teens and winds gusting over 35 mph, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight chance of rain this evening. Snow will also be possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Bighorns.

Cooler air behind the front will bring daytime highs way down on Wednesday with some areas not getting out of the 50s. Temperatures will warm back up Thursday and Friday, but cool down again for the weekend behind another cold front. A few showers will be possible on Saturday as well.

The extended outlook through mid-October has temperatures and conditions leaning warmer and drier than average.

