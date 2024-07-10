Q2 Billings Area Weather: Triple digit heat coming

BILLINGS — The warm-up continues with the hottest temperatures yet to come! Be sure to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, apply sunscreen, and take care of pets.

Low-level flow from the south/southeast will bring warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Expecting highs to be mainly in the 90s with some areas cracking 100°. Strengthening high pressure will keep dry conditions in place, but isolated showers or thunderstorms are not out of the question across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns during the afternoon.

On top of the extreme heat moving in, we may also have to deal with wildfire smoke sweeping in from west of Montana due to mid-level flow coming over the Northern Rockies. The smoke may stay up high enough to just cause hazy skies, not effecting us down on the surface. Still, be sure to monitor the situation if you suffer from breathing ailments.

As the ridge of high pressure continues to bear down on the region, daytime temperatures will push into the upper 90s to low 100s on Thursday with record heat possible.

Daytime temperatures will cool down a tad on Friday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s before pushing back into the upper 90s to low 100s across the weekend. A few areas could flirt with record heat again on Saturday.

Accompanying the hot daytime temperatures will be warmer-than-average nighttime temperatures. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s Wednesday night then hover mainly in the 60s Thursday night through early next week although our western zones could still see the 50s.

As we approach the weekend, a very modest chance of elevated showers and thunderstorms will emerge by late Thursday afternoon and stay in the forecast through Sunday as a few weak shots of energy will jet through the area. Storms, if any, are not anticipated to produce much rainfall. However, they could produce strong winds and lightning. With dry conditions in place, this will increase the concern for wildfires. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

Looking ahead to next week, a blend of models shows the heat staying put with daily highs in the low to mid 90s and nightly lows in the 50s and 60s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

