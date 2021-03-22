Q2 Billings Area Weather: Travel problems near mountains early Tuesday

BILLINGS — A couple of chances of mainly mountain showers are developing this week.

The north-facing slopes of the mountains and adjacent foothills will pick up rain and mainly snow Monday night through Tuesday. Expect around 4 to 6 inches in the mountain foothills with up to a foot in the higher elevations.

The lower elevations will only see some light rain and snow tapering off through Tuesday. The system should leave the area quickly Tuesday afternoon and evening.

An unsettled weather pattern continues with another disturbance dropping out of Canada late Wednesday through early Friday. A few showers could pop up Saturday afternoon and evening.

None of these weather systems will bring a lot of moisture for the lower elevations, but continued influence the mountains and foothills. By Sunday, a high-pressure ridge will bring substantially warmer temperatures back to the area.

Through the work week, expect highs to stay mainly in the 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy, with a clearing on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, expect a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers.

After scattered isolated showers on Saturday, Sunday is sunny warm and dry with highs mainly in the 60s.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow especially after midnight. A low near 33.

Tuesday… A chance of scattered rain and light snow showers tapering off in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon with a high near 47.

Tuesday night and Wednesday… Mostly clear with a low in the mid 20s and a high Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s.

