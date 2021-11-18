Q2 Billings Area Weather: Travel outlook good so far for Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — Livingston, Nye and the surrounding areas will see winds gusts 35 to 45 mph Wednesday night, but otherwise light

winds around the area.

Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Highs will climb back to the 40s Thursday. A bit more wind look to push the highs into the lower 50s by Friday.

Some mid level moisture Thursday night and Friday will result in a few mountain snow showers, but otherwise

just a cloudy sky. By Friday night into Saturday a couple of inches of mountain snowfall in the high country, and pockets of light rain/snow could push out on to the plains late Friday night through Saturday morning.

The extended outlook shows a few waves producing light showers at best through the middle of next week. High temperatures will vary a little day by day but stay close to average.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Weserly wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 34. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.