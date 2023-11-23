Q2 Billings Area Weather: Travel not bad one way but not so good the other way

BILLINGS — A cold front will trigger snow Wednesday night until Friday morning for southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The heaviest snow amounts are expected along the southern mountains and foothills.

Periods of snow may be heavy at times closer to the mountains west and south of Billings. Total snow accumulations in these areas could reach between 7 and 14 inches along north facing slopes.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph causing local blowing snow in the mountain foothills. Temperatures drop dramatically to the 20s and 30s for highs Thursday and Friday with lows mainly in the teens Friday and Saturday mornings.

Travel may be impacted to the west and south of Billings along I-90 and other routes Thursday. Conditions ease through the day Thursday.

Friday will be the chilliest day for now with highs in the 20s. Highs gradually warm to the 40s early next week.