Q2 Billings Area Weather: Travel for Thanksgiving look worst on Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — The forecast through Wednesday continues to look good. But a cold front Wednesday night triggers colder temperatures and light snow that may produce minor impacts to travel,

A few showers Sunday evening will stay as rain for the lower elevations with some light mountain snow. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight through the day on Monday, but a cooler northwesterly wind keeps highs in the 40s and maybe a few low 50s.

Winds will be brisk in the Livingston / Nye / Big Timber / Harlowton areas off and on overnight through Tuesday. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph.

Highs pop to the upper 40s to 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a dry outlook. Late Wednesday through Thanksgiving, areas of light snow are expected with about a 20 degrees drop in temperatures from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s and lows mainly teens from Thursday through at least Sunday,