Q2 Billings Area Weather: Travel concerns Tuesday evening before quieter days

BILLINGS — More blowing snow is expected is expected near Big Timber on I-90 through Wednesday morning. Snow and slippery roads are a concern across northeast and eastern Montana Tuesday evening.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow develop from Livingston to Big Timber to the Nye vicinity Tuesday evening as winds could gust over 50 mph. Visibility will drop, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile briefly in some areas. This is the same area where a number of auto accidents occurred on Monday evening, so use care and avoid travel if possible.

Temperatures will range from the subzero to the teens above zero early Wednesday. Wind chill values will make it feel in the teens to 20s below, so cover up. Afternoon reading rebound to the mid-20s to mid-30s for most of the area.

The forecast stays fairly consistent for the rest of the week. Highs remain mainly 25 to 35 and lows in the teens. Conditions stay dry in the lower elevations until late in the weekend.

Periods of wind persist in the Livngston / Nye areas. But as temperatures warm above freezing, the snow will crust and reduce blowing.