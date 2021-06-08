Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking Severe Storms this Afternoon into the Evening

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A surface low caught up in southwest flow will move across eastern Montana bringing a chance for severe storms this afternoon into the evening between 3 PM -11PM.

Those in the Marginal Risk area (west of a line from Dodson to Miles City down to Gillette, WY) could see winds gusting in excess of 40 mph along with small hail.

Areas with a Slight Risk (east of line from Malta to near Ekalaka down to Hulett, WY) could see winds gusting between 60-80 mph along with golf ball sized hail. There is also a low risk for tornadoes as well.

Wednesday should be calmer for most of our viewing area, but NW Meagher County will see a chance for winds gusting in excess of 40 mph and small hail. Wednesday will also be the hottest day of the work week as daytime highs reach into the low 90s. Another round of severe storms is anticipated for Thursday with strong winds and large hail possible. We’ll be keeping a close watch.

Today's highs will be in the low 80s, low 90s Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday, upper 70s Friday, and mid 80s to low 90s across the weekend. Nightly lows will mainly be in the 50s.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

