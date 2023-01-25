Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a Winter Storm

BILLINGS — More clouds today with a chance of snow showers (or maybe just flurries) still in place. This should decrease from northwest to southeast as the day progresses.

Daytime highs will be warm enough on Thursday that rain showers will be possible. This will transition to snow if the moisture remains in place heading into the evening and overnight.

Winds will also increase on Thursday with gusts in excess of 40-50 mph possible from the Beartooth Foothills over to eastern Montana. Watch out for blowing snow.

Then comes Friday...

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect as a strong system begins to pass through on Friday bringing a chance for the heaviest snow that evening through early Saturday morning in Billings and areas west and south. 4-8" will be possible in the lower elevations and the mountains could get a foot of snow. This will definitely impact travel during that stretch. The snow will become lighter by Sunday.

This system will also bring very frigid air beginning Saturday with highs not getting out of the teens. There's a good chance daytime highs won't get out of the single digits on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip well below zero. These colder temperatures should stay in place through the middle of next week at the least.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through Friday, 10s/20s on Saturday then single digits/10s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight and tomorrow night, single digits/10s on Friday night then single digits/below zero across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com