Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a powerful winter storm

BILLINGS — We'll be dealing with strong winds along the western foothills through Saturday night. Gusts up to 65 mph will be possible from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye and up to 55 mph north of Big Timber to Harlowton. Use caution if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

We are tracking a big winter storm that has the potential to dump a substantial amount of snow across the region starting tonight through Wednesday. Snow will move in across the western mountains Friday afternoon then the Pryors and Bighorns by Saturday. Expecting snow showers to continue through Wednesday morning. A couple of feet could fall in the Crazies, Beartooths and Absarokas while over a foot is possible across the Pryors and Bighorns.

Lower elevations could get a hefty amount of snow Sunday through Wednesday. Billings and areas west have an excellent chance at receiving over 4" and a decent chance at over 8". A blend of models shows that eastern Montana could pick up 2-6" as well. Plan for at least moderate impacts on travel during that stretch with snow covered and slick roads and sidewalks along with blowing snow that could cause visibility issues.

A cold front will bring a big cooldown beginning Sunday with highs in the teens and 20s on Sunday then single digits and teens Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be below zero to single digits.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com