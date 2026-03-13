Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a potentially big winter storm

BILLINGS — Winter has returned! Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Advisories will be in effect for much of the area through Saturday night/Sunday morning as several feet in the mountains and several inches in the lower elevations will be possible.

Snow is falling, with over 3 inches already accumulating at the Billings airport. Slick and slushy roads and reduced visibility will all be an issue Friday morning. The colder air really digs at the surface by Friday night as an upper waves sweeps through. Warmer air passing over the colder air will be a much provide a much better setup for heavier snowfall through Saturday night. This will be a wet snow with between a half to over 1 inch of moisture possible.

Here is a more detailed look at possible total snow accumulations using a blend of models. Some locations could exceed expectations.

Billings – 2" – 7"

Alzada – 2" – 5"

Baker – 4" – 6"

Big Timber – 0.5" – 5"

Broadus – 2" – 5"

Burgess Junction – 4" – 10"

Clearmont – 1" – 2"

Columbus – 2" – 6"

Cooke City – 6" – 23"

Crow Agency – 3" – 6"

Daisy Pass – 8" – 24"

Dayton – 2" – 4"

Ekalaka – 4" – 6"

Forsyth – 3" – 8"

Gardiner – 0.5" – 1"

Hardin – 7" – 14"

Harlowton – 3" – 10"

Hysham – 4" – 7"

Lame Deer – 3" – 8"

Livingston – 1" – 3"

Lodge Grass – 2" – 7"

Miles City – 3" – 6"

Ranchester – 1" – 4"

Red Lodge – 3" – 7"

Roundup – 5" – 10"

Sheridan – 1" – 4"

Story – 1" – 5"

Snow lightens up and then moves out by Sunday morning, with only a few lingering light snow or flurries near the mountains and foothills, but we won't be completely done with the snow yet. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through, bringing light rain/snow showers to the mountains and lower elevations Sunday night through Monday, which could impact the Monday morning commute. High pressure will bring drier weather moving forward.

As for temperatures, daytime highs are expected to fall into the 20s to low 40s Friday through the weekend, before warming into the 40s to 60s on Monday and Tuesday, then the low

70s on Wednesday. Record temperatures will be possible.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com