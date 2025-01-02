Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a potential major winter system

BILLINGS — There is a chance of patchy fog across much of the area Thursday morning. Watch out for reduced visibility. Roads are still very slick in some spots, too. It should be a rather dry day before snow showers kick in Thursday night through Friday night with portions of the Q2 viewing area having a chance of picking up 3-6". A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for parts of the area as we track a deep low/trough that could have at least a moderate impact on the area Friday night through Sunday morning. As the system pushes through across the weekend, there is still some uncertainty on its track. This will determine the amount of accumulation the area could see. A blend of models totals ranging from 3-6" in the lower elevations while the mountains could receive a up to a foot or so. These projections can and probably will adjust as this system evolves.

Daytime highs will be in the 10s east to 30s west Thursday and Friday then 10s east to near 40s west across the weekend. Nighttime lows will range from the single digits east to 20s through the weekend. Some areas in eastern MT could see lows dip below zero Friday night through Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com