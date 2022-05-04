Q2 Billings Area Weather: Too early for garden planting

BILLINGS — Thursday will bring some of the warmest temperatures so far in 2022 with highs mainly in the 70s and a few low 80s. Expect a warm and dry day.

Friday backs off to the 60s to low 70s, but will still be warmer than average for most locations. A few showers edge their way into the area Friday night through Saturday and expect some wind from Livingston to Billings by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures slip to mainly 50s with some low-to-mid 60s Saturday to only 40s to low 50s by Monday. An unsettled pattern keeps showers showing up from time to time withe mornings chilly enough by Tuesday for even a little wet snow in the lower elevations.