Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tomorrow may be Monday, but Tuesday is the focus of the forecast

BILLINGS — Warming temperatures highlight Monday and Tuesday. But a cold front later Tuesday through Wednesday marks a pivot in the weather.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect locations near the mountains and foothills through Sunday evening. Again on Monday, showers and storm activity on Monday is mainly confined to the higher elevations with just a slight chance of showers west of Billings near Harlowton and Big Timber.

Highs on Monday will be mainly 80s and could peak with a few low 90s. Tuesday will be the warmest of the work week with readings in the 80s to mid-90s, and dry air.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Westerly winds along and behind the front could gust 35 to 45 mph in some areas Wednesday, especially in locations near higher terrain.

Warm temperatures, low humidity and wind increase the risk of enhanced fire weather midweek.