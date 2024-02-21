Q2 Billings Area Weather: Times of sun and clouds today

BILLINGS — The sunshine rocks on today (some cloudiness at times) with daytime highs staying in the 40s and 50s. Windy conditions will continue along the western foothills with on and off gusts over 30 mph through tomorrow. Breezy elsewhere.

Mainly dry conditions continue all the way through the weekend, although there could be a few spotty showers at times in the lower elevations. Light snow is possible in the mountains with a few inches by the end of the weekend in the Beartooths and Absarokas.

Winds are expected to increase across the western foothills during the weekend with gusts over 50 mph likely with some models hinting at up to 70 mph Sunday into Monday.

Models are indicating a change in the forecast the early part of next week with cooler temperatures and a better chance for snow. It's still too early to talk accumulation totals, but a few inches are definitely possible in the lower elevations with over half a foot in our western mountains Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and get out there and enjoy this beautiful weather!

