Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thursday felt like May; Friday will be quite mild, too

BILLINGS — The fifth day of February felt more like the fifteenth day of May in Montana and Wyoming as numerous locations set record high temperatures on Thursday. That warmth was due to a combination of high pressure, sunshine, and gusty, downsloping wind. The wind will weaken tonight and it will cool further, but lows will still only fall into the 20s and 30s.

Friday will still be a bright, breezy, and unseasonably mild day, but we'll take a few steps back from Thursday's readings. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with stronger wind and highs will rise back into the 60s for most lower elevations. We'll have increasing clouds on Sunday and it will be mild and breezy.

A small disturbance will finally bring a chance for rain and mountain snow to Montana and Wyoming from late Sunday through early Tuesday. Most of the rain and snow will fall on Monday, but there won't be much. Temperatures will cool from the 60s this weekend to the 50s early Monday, and we'll have slightly more seasonable 40s and lower 50s after that.