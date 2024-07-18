Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thursday evening storms, then more summer heat

BILLINGS — Strong to severe wind gusts are possible with thunderstorms moving through the area Thursday evening. But very warm afternoons will continue to highlight the weather in the long term.

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts of 60 mph, locally heavy rain and small hail will impact the region through Thursday evening. A few lingering storms are possible through early Friday into eastern Montana.

There is some pretty good moisture associated with these storms, so some areas could pick up a quick shot of heavy rainfall. With upper-level winds out of the north, the humidity will stay a little bit higher than average for this time of the year through early next week, holding temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

As conditions dry out and a high-pressure Ridge redevelops, early next week, we could see highs move back into the upper 90s to triple digits. Overnight temperatures for the lower elevations should remain fairly consistent in the mid-60s to lower 60s.

Wildfire smoke will also be a factor, but mainly causing haze. Air quality should remain fair to good except in areas with local fires.