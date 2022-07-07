BILLINGS — More stormy weather on tap today as energy continues to ripple through the region. A MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of strong to severe thunderstorms remains this afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall with some flooding possible between 3 PM – 11 PM. Cannot rule out a weak tornado in central Montana. We’ll need to keep our eye out tomorrow and Saturday as well.

Turning hot especially on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s before easing up a bit by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s through Saturday, 80s Sunday and Monday then 80s/90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

