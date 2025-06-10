Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms will pop up somewhere daily. Some strong / severe

BILLINGS — Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region from Tuesday night through early next week. These will move west to east, driven by a series of upper-level disturbances.

There is the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening, primarily affecting areas from Billings to Great Falls, MT. Tonight's main threats include strong wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail reaching up to 1 inch.

By Wednesday morning, most areas will transition to dry conditions, though some lingering showers may persist in far eastern Montana. Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

A more organized round of showers and thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon and evening, as a shortwave trough moves through the area. With the right ingredients in place, a few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely.

The primary threats Wednesday will include strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain. Hail becomes a secondary threat due to weaker shear conditions. Thursday will be the coolest day for now with highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will be around but less likely to be strong to severe.

An active weather pattern is expected to persist through the weekend, with multiple shortwave troughs influencing the region. There are near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms across most of the area.

Heading into the weekend, a stronger trough is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest leading to enhanced severe storm chances. The mountain foothills may experience the strongest storms due to enhanced shear from the low-pressure system.

Keep in mind the potential for locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will remain slightly above average, generally topping 80°F (excluding Thursday) for areas away from the mountains.