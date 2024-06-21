Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms this evening; brighter/warmer Saturday

BILLINGS — A disturbance moved over Montana and northern Wyoming, creating areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms have the potential to be severe, and much of our area will be under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Friday evening. Heavy rain, large hail, gusty wind and dangerous lightning will be possible.

Once we get past this evening, our weather will be a bit quieter for the weekend. We can expect more sunshine and more warmth Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Sunday will be hotter, and likely the hottest day of the year thus far. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday afternoon.

We can expect breezy to windy weather late Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday as a small trough of low pressure moves up and over the Intermountain West ridge. Highs will cool a bit Monday and Tuesday, but it will remain well above average. After a quiet day Wednesday, another trough may bring rain late Thursday and Friday.