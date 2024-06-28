Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms moving out; more gusty wind on Friday

BILLINGS — A vigorous cold front moved rapidly over Montana and northern Wyoming Friday afternoon, and spawned several severe thunderstorms, which brought some locally heavy rain, strong wind, hail, and lightning. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will exit before the sun sets, and we'll have a breezy and mostly clear to partly cloudy night.

Another area of low pressure will sag southward over Montana and Wyoming on Friday, delivering cooler air, a clearer sky and more gusty wind. A small ridge of high pressure will bring quieter and warmer weather Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Then another trough of low pressure will move overhead Sunday and Monday, which will be our next weather maker.

We'll have more chances for rain showers, thunderstorms and gusty wind late Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday, but most areas will only receive light to moderate amounts of rain. The "troughy" weather pattern will continue the second half of next week, with another round of rain showers, thunderstorms and fairly seasonable air next Wednesday and Thursday.