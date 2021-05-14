Q2 Billings area weather: Thunderstorms likely this Friday and Saturday

BILLINGS — Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of our region. Temps in the 60s with winds around 20 mph.

Short-term Forecast for this afternoon and evening throughout much of north-central and central Montana. Watch out for scattered thunderstorms and showers. Storms could bring with them erratic winds, small hail and lighting strikes. Always try to stay safe in storms like this. A good rule to follow is if there is 30 seconds between seeing a flash of lightning and hearing a crash of thunder, go inside and stay there for up to 30 minutes after the last flash.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy in and around Billings, with temps in the low to mid 40’s. Don’t rule out a stray shower or two.

Tomorrow (Friday):

40% chance of thunderstorms in the Billings area with temps in the high 60s and low 70s.

Saturday - Thursday:

On Saturday, there’s still a 40% chance of thunderstorms across the region.

Sunday – Tuesday should be warm and dry with temps in the mid to upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday should also be warm and in the 80s but we might see a shot at some isolated thunderstorms yet again.