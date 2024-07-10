Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms increase on these hot days. Here is what that will mean

BILLINGS — Hot weather is expected to last through at least the early part of next week. Expect a few high-based thunderstorms producing gusty winds and spotty rainfall starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for a big portion for eastern Montana and northern Wyoming for Thursday. Hot temperatures peaking at 95 to 105 could cause heat-related illnesses.

High pressure will persist over the next few days, keeping temperatures very hot and conditions mainly dry. The relative humidity will drop to the teens in the afternoons.

There is a small chance for thunderstorms extending over the lower elevations Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce gusty, erratic winds and outflow boundaries.

This could fan the flames of any wildfires. Chances for storms will increase this weekend as more moisture streams into the area.