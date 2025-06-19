Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms edge their way back into our area

BILLINGS — It has been a much quieter day with thunderstorms limited to northeast Montana through the late after. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s to 50s.

Thursday, it will stay dry in the morning, but in the afternoon, we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in western areas and north of Billings. Some of these storms could be strong, mostly bringing gusty winds. Expect temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.

On Friday, it will be warm again, with temperatures in the 80s. Some low-lying areas might even reach over 90°F. Thunderstorms could develop over the western mountains, especially near Livingston and Harlowton, and there’s a low risk of severe weather.

A cold front will start moving in on Friday night, which will cool down temperatures to the 70s on Saturday in some places west of Billings, while areas to the east will reach mainly the 80s. Rain is expected mainly to the north and west of Billings, and the risk of thunderstorms with gusty winds remains.

By Sunday, the cold front will bring cooler temperatures in the 60s for everyone, along with some breezy conditions. Strong winds could reach over 40 mph in certain areas. Early next week, temperatures should go back up to normal levels.